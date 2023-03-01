Mod Sun on Avril Lavigne Split: 'I Know There's a Plan'

Singer-songwriter Mod Sun broke his silence and addressed his split from fiancée Avril Lavigne.

They announced their engagement nearly a year ago but last week reports emerged that they had called it off. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Mod Sun, whose real name is Derek Smith, revealed that in one week his "entire life completely changed."

"I just know there's a plan for it all," he continued in the post, which featured a carousel of photos showcasing himself on stage. "I'll keep my head up + always listen my heart, even when it feels broken."

The musician, currently on tour in the U.S., added: "Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage."

Lavigne's representative confirmed last week that the two had called it quits after nearly three years. The report came shortly after photos emerged of Lavigne spotted hugging rapper Tyga after sharing a meal together, sparking dating rumors. A source dismissed the speculation to People.

"Avril and Tyga are genuinely friends and nothing more. There was absolutely no third party involved in the split," the source said.

Before their split, Mod Sun shared insight into his relationship with Lavigne during an interview with E! News on Feb. 12.

"I have found such a partner in this world to go through the chaos that life gives you," he said. "I have found that person. I'm with a real grown woman who has gone through it all 10 times over, and she makes me a better person."

Lavigne and Mod Sun developed a relationship while collaborating on her 2022 album "Love Sux." Speaking with E! News at the 2022 Grammys in April, the singer admitted she didn't expect to fall in love again.

"I was like, I need a break from relationships, I'm gonna check out," she said. "That didn't last very long, a couple days, then I got myself a boyfriend."