Trump Claims He Won Over Major Hollywood Celeb 'The Rock'

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump claimed this week he won over mega entertainment and wrestling star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in the aftermath of the first assassination attempt in July.

Trump said on a Monday podcast that The Rock reached out through UFC chief Dana White after the July 13 incident in Butler, Pennsylvania, and wanted to talk. Trump said Johnson was impressed with his defiance after taking a bullet to the ear.

"Dana White said, when I was shot — took a shot to the ear, you may have heard about it — Rock called Dana and said, 'I want to have his number. I want to have his number. What he did is sort of incredible,'" Trump said on the "Six Feet Under" podcast.

"He considered it bravery. I don't know, to me, I considered it, 'What's going on here?' But it was very nice, The Rock."

Trump did not say if they ever spoke.

Johnson spoke out publicly against the assassination attempt.

"Whether you love Donald, you don't love Donald, it doesn’t matter," he said, "there's no room for that."

At The Vault Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, in early September, Johnson also spoke of how Trump "used to come watch me wrestle all the time. It was great."

Trump International Golf Club West Palm Beach would be the site of the second assassination attempt on Trump just more than a week after that conference.

"I never thought he liked me, and I felt badly, because I think he's a terrific guy," Trump said on Monday's podcast.

Newsmax reached out to Johnson's public relations agency for comment.