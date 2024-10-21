Trump: 'Fight' Photo From Butler as Iconic as Iwo Jima

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the image of himself nearly being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, in terms of iconography, was right up there with that of the soldiers during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima raising the American flag.

Appearing on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, hosted by the professional wrestler known as the Undertaker, Mark Calaway, Trump, when asked if he would make a portrait of the photo, said that he gets pictures sent to him all the time, adding, "some are genius, some are terrible."

"Look, it's amazing because I'm alive. It's not supposed to be — you're not supposed to be alive for iconic. But they say it's the most — I think Iwo Jima is right there. They took a lot of bullets putting up the flag, right? But I will say that I've never seen anything like it."

Trump added that he gets paintings sent to him: "Some are really good, and some you know aren't good — some are not great artists. But I've never seen anything like it."

"Actually I had that with my mug shot," he joked, "but to a lesser extent, the mug shot."