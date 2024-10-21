WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | iwo jima | butler | image | iconic

Trump: 'Fight' Photo From Butler as Iconic as Iwo Jima

By    |   Monday, 21 October 2024 04:23 PM EDT

Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the image of himself nearly being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, in terms of iconography, was right up there with that of the soldiers during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima raising the American flag.

Appearing on the "Six Feet Under" podcast, hosted by the professional wrestler known as the Undertaker, Mark Calaway, Trump, when asked if he would make a portrait of the photo, said that he gets pictures sent to him all the time, adding, "some are genius, some are terrible."

"Look, it's amazing because I'm alive. It's not supposed to be — you're not supposed to be alive for iconic. But they say it's the most — I think Iwo Jima is right there. They took a lot of bullets putting up the flag, right? But I will say that I've never seen anything like it."

Trump added that he gets paintings sent to him: "Some are really good, and some you know aren't good — some are not great artists. But I've never seen anything like it."

"Actually I had that with my mug shot," he joked, "but to a lesser extent, the mug shot."

Nick Koutsobinas

Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Former President Donald Trump on Monday said the image of himself nearly being assassinated in Butler, Pennsylvania, in terms of iconography, was right up there with that of the soldiers during the World War II battle of Iwo Jima raising the American flag.
trump, iwo jima, butler, image, iconic
196
2024-23-21
Monday, 21 October 2024 04:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved