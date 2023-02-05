×
Schwarzenegger Collides With Cyclist

arnold schwarzenegger

Sunday, 05 February 2023 10:14 PM EST

Actor and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger was involved in a traffic collision with a female bicyclist on Sunday morning in West Los Angeles, City News Service reported.

Officer Mike Lopez of the Los Angeles Police Department reporting on the scene said that the accident occurred at the intersection of San Vicente Boulevard and Burlingame Avenue at approximately 10:30 a.m.

TMZ was among the first to report that sources said Schwarzenegger was not driving at a high speed and that the cyclist had made a sudden left turn in front of his vehicle, leaving him no time to react. The female cyclist reportedly complained of pain after the collision and was taken to a nearby emergency room by first responders. Sources told TMZ that Schwarzenegger took the cyclist's bike to a local bike shop for repair.

Lopez told City News Service that there was no criminal activity involved and that the collision was an accident. TMZ reported that the woman was in stable condition.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


