Rod Stewart Fills Potholes Near Home: 'My Ferrari Can't Go Through Here'

Rod Stewart decided to take matters into his own hands when he filled in the potholes near his home in England after he couldn’t get his Ferrari through.

The legendary British rocker posted video footage on Friday to Instagram showing him and several other men shoveling asphalt out of the back of a truck into large, wet potholes in Harlow, Essex.

"This is the state of the roads near where I live in Harlow, and it’s been like this for ages … people are bashing their cars up," Stewart said, adding that the government had been neglecting the road while putting "millions of pounds" into the nearby M11 highway.

"And the other day there was an ambulance for the first time, my Ferrari can’t go through here at all, so me and the boys thought we’d come out here and do it ourselves," he said.

Stewart's efforts came in the same week that his wife, Penny Lancaster, made her first arrest as a special constable with the City of London police, according to The Guardian.

The idea to join the force first came to her in 2019, after appearing on "Famous and Fighting Crime." The Channel 4 series sees celebrities join police officers in fighting crime. The following year she joined the force as a volunteer special constable. Speaking during an appearance on "Good Morning Britain, Lancaster revealed that Stewart fully supported her career path.

"It is dangerous, but the police are the public, the public are the police," she shared, according to the Daily Mail. "There’s women and men alike — brothers, sisters, uncles, aunties — we’re just regular people but we put that uniform on to help protect."

What bought her to the force was her desire to serve the community. Lancaster explained that the "campaigning and charity work I do" was "just an extension of working for the community and for the good of people." She wanted to become a police officer to serve the community.

"I’m giving up my time to help the community, and that’s why I wanted to become a police officer, to be out there," she said. "We’ve got to look after the police and make sure when their lives are taken, punishment is given."