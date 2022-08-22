Salon Owner Rejects Claims He Gave Drugs to Heche

A California salon owner is rejecting claims that he had provided actor Anne Heche with drugs shortly before her death.

Heche sustained severe injuries after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home on Aug. 5, shortly after visiting Richard Glass' salon. Nine days later Heche was taken off life support and pronounced legally dead.

According to TMZ, a toxicology report stated that traces of cocaine and fentanyl were found in Heche’s system, prompting speculation that Glass may have supplied the drugs. Glass addressed the allegations in an emotional interview with TMZ.

"There are people who are nice and there are people who are just evil," Glass said as tears streaked down his face. "Making accusations that I had something to do with what her toxicology report said."

He continued: "It's just a lot. They're saying she could have got the cocaine or the fentanyl from me because I was the last person to see her. I've never done any type of drugs; I don't do that, I'm not that type of person. It's been really, really [tiring] and taxing."

Shortly before Heche's crash, Glass posted a selfie with the actor on his Instagram after she purchased a wig from his salon.

"So I met @anneheche today and she purchased a #redwig so random..," he captioned the image of them posing together.

Speaking with TMZ, Glass admitted to feeling a sense of guilt and powerlessness after Heche's death.

"I just feel a huge remorse I feel like I could've done something more. I feel like the universe sent her here for me to impact some kind of way and I just feel like I didn't do everything I was supposed to, like to keep her here to protect her," he said. "I'm extremely emotional about it and it's wearing on my heart. This woman, she needed help, and I wasn't there enough."