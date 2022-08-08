×
LAPD Investigates Actress Anne Heche in Possible DUI, Hit-and-Run

Anne Heche attends the 74th Annual Directors Guild Of America Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 12, 2022 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images)

Monday, 08 August 2022 06:07 PM EDT

Actress Anne Heche is being investigated in connection with driving under the influence as well as hit-and-run after her car crashed into a Los Angeles residence on Friday, the Los Angeles Times has reported.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for Heche's blood at the hospital to determine whether she was under the influence at the time of the crash.

The 53-year-old actress suffered "severe burns and has a long recovery ahead," a source told CNN, adding that ''her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash."

Video made public by law enforcement sources shows Heche's car crashing into a garage of an apartment building and then striking a nearby car, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Friends of the woman whose home was destroyed in the crash say she "narrowly escaped physical harm."

Lynne Mishele was inside her home where the crash occurred and fire broke out, officials told CNN. Neighbors said that Mishele lost everything, except for a "few damaged sentimental belongings."

Another neighbor of Mishele told CNN affiliate KCAL/KCBS that Heche's car stopped about 2 feet from where Mishele had been sitting.

"She was pretty lucky," the neighbor said. "She's in shock. ... It still hasn't hit her yet. There's nothing left in the house. Everything was ruined."

It took firefighters more than an hour to put out the flames and rescue Heche, USA Today reported.

The actress is best known for her work as Vicky Hudson and Marley Love in the soap opera ''Another World,'' according to the Times.

Monday, 08 August 2022 06:07 PM
