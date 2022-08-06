×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: anne heche | actress | crash

Actress Anne Heche Suffers Severe Burns after Fiery Car Crash

Actress Anne Heche Suffers Severe Burns after Fiery Car Crash
Anne Heche attends the 2021 Breeders' Cup VIP Event at Del Mar Race Track on November 06, 2021 in Del Mar, California. (Leon Bennett/Getty)

Saturday, 06 August 2022 01:42 PM EDT

Actress Anne Heche has severe burns and remains in intensive care after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, CNN reports. 

"Anne is in the ICU, she's lucky to be alive. She has severe burns and has a long recovery ahead. Her team and her family are still trying to process what led up to the crash," a source close to Heche told the news outlet.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a vehicle struck a two-story house in Los Angeles' Mar Vista neighborhood, "causing structural compromise and erupting in heavy fire."

The female adult found in the car was "taken to an area hospital by LAFD paramedics in critical condition," it said.

US media confirmed initial reports by celebrity gossip publication TMZ that the woman inside the blue Mini Cooper was Heche.

The 53-year-old actress initially crashed into an apartment building garage before driving off, according to images collected by TMZ.

The same car later crashed into and "heavily damaged" the Mar Vista house. The ensuing blaze took 59 firefighters 65 minutes to confine and fully extinguish, according to the fire department.

She starred in a number of movies from the 1990s including "Six Days, Seven Nights," "Donnie Brasco" and "I Know What You Did Last Summer."

Heche is also known for her role on the soap opera "Another World," for which she won a Daytime Emmy in 1991.

During the 1990s, she was in a high-profile relationship with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres.

© AFP 2022


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actress Anne Heche has severe burns and remains in intensive care after crashing her car into a Los Angeles home, CNN reports.
anne heche, actress, crash
247
2022-42-06
Saturday, 06 August 2022 01:42 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved