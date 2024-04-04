Anna Paquin Walks Red Carpet With a Cane Amid Mystery Health Battle

"True Blood" star Anna Paquin has raised questions about her health after appearing on the red carpet with a walking cane as she continues to battle undisclosed health issues affecting her mobility.

The 41-year-old Oscar-winning actor, accompanied by her husband, actor Stephen Moyer, attended a New York City event to promote their latest film, "A Bit of Light," at the Crosby Street Hotel on Wednesday night, according to People.

"It hasn't been easy," she told the outlet of her mobility issues and experiencing difficulties with her speech.

Elsewhere, Paquin expressed gratitude for the chance to keep working during this time.

"My first love was independent filmmaking," Paquin said.

She is the second youngest Oscar winner after receiving the award at age 11 for her role in "The Piano."

"That's how I entered the film industry. I was working with people who were all about telling stories and telling them with integrity and truth," she continued.

While Paquin continues her recovery, she said she is thankful for the support of her husband, who directed her in their latest indie drama based on a stage play.

"He's my favorite person to play with," she said of Moyer, 54, praising him while explaining that she wouldn't be working with him if she didn't think he was an excellent director.

"I'm not sentimental when it comes to work," she added.

In "A Bit of Light," Paquin portrays Ella, a mother struggling with alcoholism and the loss of custody of her children, as she strives to rebuild her life and confront her past.

While Paquin said she didn't personally identify with Ella's struggle with alcoholism, she empathized with the complexities of parenthood and the tendency for women to be overlooked as individuals once they become mothers.

"Not everyone ends up having the journey with motherhood that they have hoped or had planned," Paquin said. "We're all flawed and imperfect, and Ella is kind of on some level repeating some sort of familial patterns as far as stuffing feelings down."

She added, "It's very relatable because there's so many ways that people can get in their own way, or sort of learn to cope with trauma."