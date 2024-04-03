Christina Applegate on MS Relapse: Legs Were 'Done'

Actor Christina Applegate is opening up about the most challenging aspects of her battle with multiple sclerosis.

In a recent episode of the "MeSsy" podcast hosted by her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 52-year-old "Dead to Me" star discussed the severe leg pain she endured during a relapse.

Applegate said that at one point, the pain was so intense that she struggled to walk or even shower. The episode was recorded several months ago but aired Tuesday.

"My legs have never been this bad so I don't know what's going on," she said. "Like, no energy. Legs are just done. I can't get circulation. I can't get them to stop hurting."

During the podcast recording, Applegate described her struggle to walk even short distances without feeling like she might fall. She explained the "insane tingling" sensation she experienced from her lower back down.

The "Bad Moms" star, who revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, also joked about relying on Cottonelle flushable wipes for hygiene when she couldn't manage a shower.

"I haven't taken a shower in three weeks because I can't stand in my shower. There is no [expletive] way I can stand in my shower," she said.

Applegate also mentioned she had difficulty sleeping as her symptoms started affecting her eyes.

"I haven't slept for 24 hours because my eye is doing something weird where every time I close my eye to go to sleep my right eye starts to shift like this," she said, adding she was "concerned" after not receiving a response from her doctor regarding her symptoms.

A spokesperson for Applegate told People magazine that the podcast episode was recorded "months ago" and that the actor has since moved past the relapse phase.

Earlier this year, Applegate spoke about her battle with the debilitating disease in an interview on "Good Morning America," saying that she lived in "a kind of hell."

"I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system," she added. "But, of course, the support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful."