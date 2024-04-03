×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: christina applegate | ms | relapse

Christina Applegate on MS Relapse: Legs Were 'Done'

By    |   Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:08 AM EDT

Actor Christina Applegate is opening up about the most challenging aspects of her battle with multiple sclerosis.

In a recent episode of the "MeSsy" podcast hosted by her and Jamie-Lynn Sigler, the 52-year-old "Dead to Me" star discussed the severe leg pain she endured during a relapse. 

Applegate said that at one point, the pain was so intense that she struggled to walk or even shower. The episode was recorded several months ago but aired Tuesday.

"My legs have never been this bad so I don't know what's going on," she said. "Like, no energy. Legs are just done. I can't get circulation. I can't get them to stop hurting."

During the podcast recording, Applegate described her struggle to walk even short distances without feeling like she might fall. She explained the "insane tingling" sensation she experienced from her lower back down. 

The "Bad Moms" star, who revealed her MS diagnosis in 2021, also joked about relying on Cottonelle flushable wipes for hygiene when she couldn't manage a shower.

"I haven't taken a shower in three weeks because I can't stand in my shower. There is no [expletive] way I can stand in my shower," she said.

Applegate also mentioned she had difficulty sleeping as her symptoms started affecting her eyes.

"I haven't slept for 24 hours because my eye is doing something weird where every time I close my eye to go to sleep my right eye starts to shift like this," she said, adding she was "concerned" after not receiving a response from her doctor regarding her symptoms.

A spokesperson for Applegate told People magazine that the podcast episode was recorded "months ago" and that the actor has since moved past the relapse phase.

Earlier this year, Applegate spoke about her battle with the debilitating disease in an interview on "Good Morning America," saying that she lived in "a kind of hell."

"I'm not out a lot, so this is a little difficult, just for my system," she added. "But, of course, the support is wonderful, and I'm really grateful."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Actor Christina Applegate is opening up about the most challenging aspects of her battle with multiple sclerosis.
christina applegate, ms, relapse
344
2024-08-03
Wednesday, 03 April 2024 11:08 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved