'Scarface' Actor, Comedian Angel Salazar Dies at 68

Angel Salazar, known for his role as Chi Chi in "Scarface" and as a comedian for coining the catchphrase "Sheck it out," has died at age 68.

A rep for Salazar confirmed his death in a statement to TMZ, noting that he "passed away in his sleep" at his friend’s home in Brooklyn, New York, over the weekend. According to the report, the actor and comedian was found dead in his bed by a friend who went to check on him Sunday morning.

No official cause of death has been revealed, but hi rep said Salazar suffered from heart issues.

Salazar rose to prominence early in his career, when he was cast as Chi Chi, the sidekick to Al Pacino’s iconic Tony Montana character, in 1983’s "Scarface." The film featured Michelle Pfeiffer as Elvira Hancock, Montana's mistress and later his wife, and Steven Bauer as Manny Ribera, Montana's criminal partner. The film earned Al Pacino a Golden Globe nomination for best actor.

Salazar's other films included "Where the Buffalo Roam" (1980), "A Stranger Is Watching" (1982), and "The Wild Life" (1984), "Sylvester" (1985), "Punchline" (1988), and "Carlito's Way" (1993) alongside Pacino.

Salazar also was an established comic who starred in several HBO comedy specials and held down a recurring role on the NBC series "Last Comic Standing."

Salazar's last performance took place at the Silver Legacy Resort Casino in Reno, Nevada, this month.

He collected over 50 acting credits over the course of his 45-year career, according to Deadline. At the time of his death, he was reprising his role as Chi Chi in "The Brooklyn Premiere" and reuniting with Bauer.