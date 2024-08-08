WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: patti yasutake | star trek | beef | dead

'Star Trek's' Patti Yasutake Dead at 70

By    |   Thursday, 08 August 2024 01:40 PM EDT

Actor Patti Yasutake, known for her recurring roles in "Beef" as well as the "Star Trek" films, has died of cancer at age 70.

Yasutake's manager confirmed her Aug. 5 death in Santa Monica, recalling how she became his first client over 30 years ago.

"We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship," he said, according to Variety.

Yasutake took on the role of Fumi Nakai, George’s mother, in Netflix’s "Beef." She also brought back her character, Nurse Alyssa Ogawa, in the "Star Trek" films "The Next Generation" and "Generations."

"It was really fun when you get the call to come back because it made you feel good that you were probably doing something that they appreciated," she once said of her recurring role in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Born in Los Angeles, she was raised in Gardena and Inglewood and graduated UCLA with honors in Theater.

Her career began in theater, working with Mako at East West Players theater company, as well as other companies including Los Angeles Theatre Center, South Coast Repertory, and the Westwood Playhouse.

Yasutake earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best supporting actor for her role in the 1988 film "The Wash." She made her major feature debut in Ron Howard's 1986 comedy "Gung Ho," and later reprised her role in the TV series adaptation, where she portrayed Umeki, a Japanese wife navigating the challenges of adapting to American culture.

She also made appearances on "The Closer," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Bones," as well as roles in films such as "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Blind Spot," and "The Road to Galveston."

Beyond her acting career, Yasutake also established herself as a theater director. She helmed the premieres of "Doughball" at East West Players and "Father, I Must Have Rice" at the Ensemble Studio Theatre. Additionally, she directed a revival of "Tea" at the Odyssey Theatre.

She is survived by siblings Linda Hayashi and Steve Yasutake.

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Patti Yasutake, known for her recurring roles in "Beef" as well as the "Star Trek" films, has died of cancer at age 70.
patti yasutake, star trek, beef, dead
336
2024-40-08
Thursday, 08 August 2024 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved