'Star Trek's' Patti Yasutake Dead at 70

Actor Patti Yasutake, known for her recurring roles in "Beef" as well as the "Star Trek" films, has died of cancer at age 70.

Yasutake's manager confirmed her Aug. 5 death in Santa Monica, recalling how she became his first client over 30 years ago.

"We enjoyed every day we got to work together, and I will miss her spirit talent and tenacity but most of all her friendship," he said, according to Variety.

Yasutake took on the role of Fumi Nakai, George’s mother, in Netflix’s "Beef." She also brought back her character, Nurse Alyssa Ogawa, in the "Star Trek" films "The Next Generation" and "Generations."

"It was really fun when you get the call to come back because it made you feel good that you were probably doing something that they appreciated," she once said of her recurring role in the "Star Trek" franchise.

Born in Los Angeles, she was raised in Gardena and Inglewood and graduated UCLA with honors in Theater.

Her career began in theater, working with Mako at East West Players theater company, as well as other companies including Los Angeles Theatre Center, South Coast Repertory, and the Westwood Playhouse.

Yasutake earned an Independent Spirit Award nomination for best supporting actor for her role in the 1988 film "The Wash." She made her major feature debut in Ron Howard's 1986 comedy "Gung Ho," and later reprised her role in the TV series adaptation, where she portrayed Umeki, a Japanese wife navigating the challenges of adapting to American culture.

She also made appearances on "The Closer," "Grey's Anatomy," and "Bones," as well as roles in films such as "Drop Dead Gorgeous," "Blind Spot," and "The Road to Galveston."

Beyond her acting career, Yasutake also established herself as a theater director. She helmed the premieres of "Doughball" at East West Players and "Father, I Must Have Rice" at the Ensemble Studio Theatre. Additionally, she directed a revival of "Tea" at the Odyssey Theatre.

She is survived by siblings Linda Hayashi and Steve Yasutake.