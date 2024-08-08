'Black Panther' Actor Connie Chiume Dies at 72

South African-born actor Connie Chiume, known for her role in "Black Panther," died at age 72 on Tuesday in Johannesburg, South Africa, according to an announcement from her family on her Instagram page.

"The Chiume Family regrets to inform you of the passing of the International Acclaimed award winning actress Connie Chiume," the statement read. "The Family asks for privacy during this difficult period."

In a separate post Wednesday, Chiume's family revealed that she died after a "period of illness," and expressed gratitude to her doctors and nurses.

"Details of the memorial and funeral services will be shared on Connie's social media platforms in due course, as the family takes time to make the necessary arrangements," the family added.

Chiume's IMDb profile highlights her early roles in the South African TV series "Inkom' Edla Yodwa" and the 1990 film "Warriors from Hell." In 2006, she rose to prominence as Mrs. Ntshinga in Season 2 of the South African drama "Home Affairs" and appeared in over 100 episodes of "Rhythm City" from 2007-15.

Then, in 2018, Chiume was cast in a role that elevated her onto the international stage. The actor famously portrayed mining tribe elder Zawavari in the Marvel film "Black Panther," alongside the late Chadwick Boseman, and its sequel, "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," USA Today reported.

In 2022, Chiume received the South African Film and Television Awards' Lifetime Achievement honor.

South African stars paid tribute to Chiume after her passing.

"Sending love and comfort to your family and friends at large. Rest in eternal peace moratiwa," South African singer Judith Sephuma wrote on social media.

South African actress Connie Ferguson also shared her sadness over Chiume's death in the comments section on Instagram.

"Not sure I'm processing this! Rest in peace my love. My deepest condolences to the Chiume family and friends."