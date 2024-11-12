Amy Grant After 2 Major Scares: Not Ready to Die

Amy Grant is opening up about facing mortality.

The 63-year-old Grammy-winning singer had setbacks in 2020 after undergoing open-heart surgery, and two years later, when she suffered a severe brain injury. In an interview with People, Grant said the challenges "changed the way" she looks at life.

"To realize something can happen that you never see coming, and it could be over … everything became more precious," she said.

Grant found out she had a rare heart defect, partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR), after her husband's doctor suggested she get checked. PAPVR causes certain lung blood vessels to connect to the wrong heart chamber, making her heart work harder than normal. This condition can lead to serious complications, like lung infections and heart chamber enlargement, if left untreated.

Grant said that although she was aware of her elevated heart rate while exercising, assumed she just needed more stamina.

"I just learned to push through because that's what women do," Grant told People. "I was one of those women who's like, 'I'm fine. I'm fine. I'm the Energizer Bunny,' and then I just would've died. And I'm not ready to die."

After her heart surgery, Grant adopted a healthier, more active lifestyle. However, in 2022, she hit a pothole during a bike ride in Nashville. Even with a helmet on, the accident caused a severe brain injury that affected her memory for several months, according to the report. It has been a long road to recovery.

"I now feel fully in control of all my capacity," she told People.

Reflecting on the medical setbacks, Grant said her perspective on life has shifted.

"I'm finding a different balance between music and family and just trying to be a lot more involved, as my adult children will allow it," she said. "This has made us all look at each other with a kind of appreciation."