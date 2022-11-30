Amy Grant Reflects on Life After Biking Accident

Amy Grant is offering a glimpse into her life after a biking accident this year in her hometown of Nashville, Tennessee.

The Christian pop singer spent several days in the hospital, where she was treated for a concussion and shoulder injury that eventually required surgery, as well as cuts and abrasions. Grant was forced to cancel performance dates in the fall. She resumed touring in the past week.

Looking back on the weeks following the accident, Grant told the Washington Post that it had been "the quietest season of my life."

"There are times in our lives where we can just be so busy that you're present, but you're also ticking off that list of things that need to be done," she said. "Or somebody sits down for a conversation and you're giving 100% attention, but you also can't make the next thing on the calendar completely go away. That was the biggest adjustment."

Details surrounding the accident are hazy for Grant, who lost consciousness for about 10 minutes. Even after she was released, Grant experienced after-effects, including memory loss. This prompted her to create a journal that she called "Writing to Remember."

"I was just trying to remember people's, like my extended family, names," she told the Post. "Every conversation would start with 'Are they dead or alive?'"

Considering everything that happened, Grant admitted it was, in part, a blessing in disguise.

"The timing of this … it's really given me the opportunity to look at the majority of my life," she said. "And kind of, I don't know — just wrap my arms around the whole thing. I mean, that's a gift for anybody."

The July biking accident came two years after Grant underwent open-heart surgery to fix a birth defect. In 2020, she was diagnosed with a heart condition called partial anomalous pulmonary venous return.

"I think women tend to put their health on the back burner," she told "Good Morning America" last year. "It's more like, Oh my children, my grandchildren, my work, my spouse. All of those things and we need the gift of each other. So even if you go, Oh, I got nothing on the radar, just get somebody else to check it out."