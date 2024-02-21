Amy Grant Says She Had to Relearn to Sing After Bike Accident

Amy Grant is sharing her experience following a traumatic bike accident in 2022.

During an interview with E! News Tuesday, the singer-songwriter discussed her recovery process after suffering a brain injury and memory loss.

"I still have issues with my short-term memory," Grant, 63, told the outlet. "My balance is still weird. I made a joke about it last night. You know, sometimes I walk around like I'm drunk and I just have to laugh about all of it."

She continued, "I can't remember what I can't remember. I don't know if I'll get back on a bike. There's so many great sports to enjoy and so ... who knows."

The bike accident resulted in the singer being unconscious for 10 minutes, with a traumatic brain injury and memory loss. Additionally, it triggered the rapid growth of a previously unknown cyst in her throat, which required a five-hour surgery for removal, involving an incision in her throat.

"I actually had to learn to sing again," she said of the January 2023 surgery.

Despite the traumatic experiences, Grant said she is doing great.

"I just felt like an old, beat-up car that went in and got a paint job and had the dents knocked out," she told E! News.

Her comments echoed a previous interview with "Today" during which Grant told Craig Melvin that she felt "fantastic" — despite all her recent "trips to the shop."

"I feel fantastic," she said. "I mean, really from 2020 on, I feel like I had to, if I were a car, I've made a lotta trips to the shop. And I feel like I'm emerging. I went, 'Oh man, I feel like a classic now.' And actually sort of re-revved up in a really beautiful way."

Speaking with The Washington Post in 2022, Grant admitted that the weeks following her accident had been "the quietest season of my life."

"There are times in our lives where we can just be so busy that you're present, but you're also ticking off that list of things that need to be done," she said. "Or somebody sits down for a conversation and you're giving 100% attention, but you also can't make the next thing on the calendar completely go away. That was the biggest adjustment."