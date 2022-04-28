Court Documents: Amber Heard Sought Payoff From Johnny Depp for Her Silence

New court filings show that actress Amber Heard pursued a payoff from actor Johnny Depp, her ex-husband, the New York Post reported.

In a May 24, 2016, letter from Heard's attorney Samantha Spector, the actress said she wouldn’t immediately file an order of protection if Depp gave her "exclusive use and possession of the black Range Rover, the vehicle she is currently driving, with Johnny to continue to make all payments."

She also requested "exclusive use and possession of 849 S. Broadway, Penthouse Nos. 1, 3, and 5 with Johnny continuing to pay the mortgage, utilities, etc.," and also sought $100,000 in legal fees and $25,000 "for forensic account costs."

The letter was presented Wednesday in Depp's defamation trial against Heard in Fairfax, Virginia, where he is seeking $50 million from his ex-wife after allegedly hurting his film career by accusing him of domestic abuse.

The lawsuit came after Heard published an opinion editorial for The Washington Post in December 2018. She referred to herself in the piece as a "public figure representing domestic abuse" without mentioning Depp by name, according to Time.

Depp has since claimed the article has damaged his career, citing Disney's decision to drop him from his role in the "Pirates of the Caribbean" franchise just days after publication.

The ongoing trial is not the first one Depp has initiated over the accusations. In the summer of 2020, Depp sued The Sun's publisher for libel over a headline calling him a "wife-beater," The New York Times reported at the time.

Heard also testified in the 2020 trial, making 14 allegations of abuse against Depp. Although he denied all of them, the judge ruled that 12 had been "proved to the civil standard and that The Sun's headline was ‘substantially true.'"