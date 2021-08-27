Nickelodeon's 'Zoey 101' Star Alexa Nikolas Suing Ex-Husband for Sexual Assault: Report

Nickelodeon's "Zoey 101" star Alexa Nikolas is suing ex-husband Michael Milosh for sexually assaulting her and manipulating her into marrying him when she was 19 years old, according to reports.

The actress further states that Milosh, who fronts the band Rhye and is 13 years older than her, used explicit audio and images without her consent in songs and as promotional material for his albums, according to legal documents filed with the Los Angeles County Superior Court and cited by TMZ.

In the suit, Nikolas' accusations are made towards "a libertine musician who prayed on the innocence of a minor fan to manipulate and coerce her into succumbing to his repeated sexual assaults of her." She claims to have first reached out to Milosh on MySpace when she was 16 years old and was surprised when the then 33-year-old musician responded. What ensued were sexually explicit conversations, the legal documents state.

Nikolas says they only met in person when she was 18. It was during that time that Milosh allegedly sexually assaulted her despite her telling him to stop. The suit claims that Milosh "utilized his power of authority and seniority over [Nikolas], as well as years of sexual grooming of [Nikolas] as a minor child, to manipulate her into trusting him. Upon gaining her trust, Defendant Milosh terrorized, sodomized, and abused [Nikolas] as part of his continuous conduct aimed at satisfying his prurient and economic desires," according to Rolling Stone.

Nikolas' suit further alleges that Milosh coerced her into letting him record them having sex in 2010 or 2011. She states that Milosh later used audio of the video in his album "Jetlag" as well as large, nude photographs of her at the album release party. Then, in 2012, Nikolas claims Milosh convinced her to marry him to help him obtain a green card. They separated in 2016 and their divorce was finalized in 2019.

The allegations echo statements Nikolas made public on Instagram in March. Milosh denied the accusations at the time, which he said were "horrific and spiteful lies," reported Rolling Stone.

"I reiterate that these accusations are outrageously false and the manipulated stories provably untrue," he said. "I’m fully prepared to cooperate with any independent investigation into these false claims and look forward to being cleared of all the shameless mirrors."

