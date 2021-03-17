Tags: nfl | deshaun watson | houston texans | sexual assault | allegations

NFL Star Sued for Alleged Sexual Assault

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson in action against the Tennessee Titans during a game at NRG Stadium on Jan. 3, 2021 in Houston. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 17 March 2021 10:59 AM

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit filed Tuesday. 

Commenting on the filing, the alleged victim's attorney, Tony Buzbee, told Fox 26 that Watson was getting a massage from the unidentified woman when he "went too far." No further details were provided but Buzbee further spoke of the lawsuit in a lengthy Instagram post.

"Too many times women have put up with behavior that we all know no one should put up with," he wrote. "Should we make excuses for the famous? Or those who hold special positions, or quarterbacks on a local professional football team? I don’t think so!"

Buzbee added the case was not about money but about "dignity and stopping behavior that should be stopped."

Watson denied the accusations on social media.

"As a result of a social media post by a publicity-seeking plaintiff’s lawyer, I recently became aware of a lawsuit that has apparently been filed against me," Watson tweeted. "I have not yet seen the complaint, but I know this: I Have never treated any woman with anything than the utmost respect. The plaintiff’s lawyer claims that this isn't about money, but before filing suit he made a baseless six-figure settlement demand, which I quickly rejected. Unlike him, this isn't about money for me — it's about clearing my name, and I look forward to doing that."

Watson has been in the spotlight in recent weeks, having requested to leave the Texans, which has been adamant about not trading him. On Tuesday, the Texans signed a one-year deal with quarterback Tyrod Taylor who would provide "some valuable insurance" should the team decide to trade Watson, ESPN reported. 

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
