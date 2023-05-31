×
Al Pacino, 83, Expecting Fourth Child

Al Pacino attends "The Godfather" 50th Anniversary Screening during the 2022 Tribeca Festival at United Palace Theater on June 16, 2022. (Roy Rochlin/Getty Images)

Wednesday, 31 May 2023 12:06 PM EDT

Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor's representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino's publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino's fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she's a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino's baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


