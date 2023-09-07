Al Pacino's Girlfriend Files for Custody of Their Son

Actor Al Pacino's girlfriend Noor Alfallah filed for physical custody of their son, who was born in June.

According to court documents filed in the Superior Court of California on Wednesday and obtained by Insider, Alfallah, 29, selected that legal custody of their child would be joint and that Pacino, 83, would get a "reasonable right of parenting time" with their son.

The amount of child support Pacino would pay Alfallah was not included in the documents.

Pacino's representative told Insider that the couple "are still together."

"Al and Noor have successfully worked together and have mutually reached agreements regarding their child Roman," the rep said.

The court documents further reveal that the couple's son, named Roman Alfallah Pacino, was born June 6.

Reports emerged in May that Pacino was expecting his fourth child, his first with Alfallah. Pacino later referred to the pregnancy as "special."

"I've got many kids. But this is really special coming at this time," Pacino said in a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

Pacino also shares daughter Julie, 33, with Jan Tarrant, as well as twins Olivia and Anton, 22, with Beverly D'Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah have been linked since April 2022 when they were spotted having dinner, but sources previously told Page Six that they had been quietly dating since the pandemic.

One source said: "Pacino and Noor started seeing each other during the pandemic. She mostly dates very rich older men, she was with Mick Jagger (80) for awhile, and then she dated Nicholas Berggruen (62)."

Pacino's baby news came on the heels of longtime friend and fellow actor Robert De Niro's own. A representative for the 80-year-old actor confirmed in June that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time.

De Niro, upon hearing news of Alfallah's pregnancy, congratulated Pacino.

"What a guy," CNN reported De Niro as saying. "Go, Al. God bless him."