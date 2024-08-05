Man Arrested at Morgan Wallen Concert for 'Terrorist Threat'

A man was arrested at a Morgan Wallen concert at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Friday for making a "terroristic threat," according to the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office in Missouri.

The man, identified in court records as Aaron Brown of Winchester, Illinois, was apprehended after threatening on social media to shoot "two individuals, who were members of the Kansas City Chiefs organization" attending the event, the statement released Saturday read, according to Billboard, which noted that Chiefs players Travis Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, and Chris Jones were seen at Arrowhead with Wallen before the show.

The court records indicate that Brown was charged with committing the class E Felony of making a terrorist threat in the second degree because he "knowingly caused a false belief or fear that a condition involving danger to life existed by posting on X that he was going to shoot [names redacted]."

Brown was quoted as saying, "It was a stupid, stupid, stupid mistake" in the court documents, which further noted he had claimed to have never previously made such threats on social media. The reported threat was posted, then deleted on a "burner" account from which Brown would "tweet stupid stuff," according to his girlfriend.

"The defendant was charged earlier today and a $15,000 bond was set. Prosecutors requested a $250,000 cash bond," according to the prosecutor’s office.

The concert was delayed by 40 minutes as law enforcement located and apprehended the defendant.

In video posted to X, Wallen, a country music star, is seen walking on stage hyping up the crowd alongside Kelce, Mahomes and Jones. He hugs them and then kicks off his set. Billboard reported that Kelce was later spotted singing along from his suite.

Earlier this year, Wallen entered the spotlight when the opening of his new Nashville bar, "This Bar," was delayed days after the city council rejected plans for a large floating sign featuring the country singer's name, citing past controversies, The Hill reported.

Initially scheduled to open during Memorial Day weekend, TC Restaurant Group announced the postponement shortly before the launch.

Days earlier, People reported that 30 council members voted against allowing the sign.

Nashville Councilwoman At Large Delishia Porterfield noted Wallen's past, saying that she did not want to see a billboard with the name of a person "who's throwing chairs off of balconies and who is saying racial slurs, using the n-word, so I'm voting no."

Wallen was arrested on felony charges for reportedly throwing a chair from a Nashville rooftop bar earlier this year. In 2021, he drew widespread criticism after a video surfaced showing him using a racial slur.

Nashville council member Jordan Huffman seconded Porterfield's concerns, stating that Wallen "gives all of us a bad name."

In a statement to The Hill, a spokesperson for TC Restaurant Group said the delayed opening was not related to the city council's vote.