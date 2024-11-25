Adele Concludes Las Vegas Residency: Don't Know When I'm Next Going to Perform

Adele performed the final show of her "Weekends with Adele" Las Vegas residency Saturday and bid fans an emotional farewell.

The "Hello" hitmaker kicked off the residency two years ago, with Saturday marking its 100th show — and its conclusion.

During her farewell remarks, Adele grew emotional while thanking fans and loved ones.

In farewell remarks captured on videos circulating on social media, Adele became emotional while thanking her fans and loved ones.

"I will miss it terribly, and I will miss you terribly," she said. "I don't know when I'm next going to perform again. I'm not doing anything else."

This did not mark the end of her career though.

"Of course, I'll be back," she said. "The only thing I'm good at is singing. I just don't know when I next want to come on stage."

Adele thanked her 12-year-old son Angelo, who was in attendance for her final show, explaining she decided to take on a residency rather than go on tour so she could keep his life "normal."

Looking ahead, Adele said she was looking forward to spending time with him on weekends. She also thanked her partner, Rich Paul, for "making me feel that I could do whatever I want to do."

In September, Adele announced she would be taking an indefinite hiatus from music after her Las Vegas residency ends.

"I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now," she told the crowd during a performance in Munich, Germany, according to Billboard. "I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly."

Adele added she would not be seeing fans "for an incredibly long time."

"And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break," she added.

Adele previously revealed her plans to step away from music for a while after her Las Vegas residency came to a close.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," she told Germany's ZDF. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."