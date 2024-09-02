WATCH TV LIVE

Adele Announces 'Incredibly Long' Hiatus From Music

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:36 AM EDT

Singer Adele has announced that she will be taking an indefinite hiatus from music after her Las Vegas residency ends.

The "Set Fire to the Rain" hitmaker shared the news during a performance in Munich, Germany. She wrapped up her 10-night stand at Munich's custom-built Adele Arena over the weekend.

"I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now," she told the crowd, according to Billboard. "I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly."

Adele is set to resume her Weekends With Adele residency at Sin City's Colosseum at Caesars Palace in October for another 10 performances.

"But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time," she continued. "And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."

Adele previously revealed her plans to step away from music for a while after her Las Vegas residency came to a close.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," she told Germany's ZDF. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."

The singer, who last embarked on a global tour during her 2016-2017 run for her "25" album, has consistently taken breaks between albums and tours.

These intervals away from the spotlight, however, have grown progressively longer.

She took a three-year gap between her 2008 debut "19" and her 2011 release "21," a four-year pause before her 2015 album "25," and a six-year hiatus before her 2021 album "30."

Earlier this year, she alluded to taking time out during one of her Weekends With Adele shows, telling the audience, "I just don't think I'm gonna write an album for quite some time."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

Monday, 02 September 2024 11:36 AM
