Adele Left Partially Deaf From Rare Ear Infection

Adele is suffering from partial hearing loss after contracting a painful ear infection which she said feels "worse than childbirth."

The 36-year-old Grammy winner opened up about the condition to audience members attending her Las Vegas concert Friday.

"I actually have an ear infection, which is actually pretty grim. I've never had an ear infection before," she told the crowd, according to The Sun.

"It is the most painful thing that ever, ever happened to me in my life. It was worse than childbirth," she continued, noting she picked up the "rare water bacteria" while in Munich, Germany, during her 10-date residency this summer.

"It's very hard to treat. I was on the wrong antibiotics for a few days and they managed to give me one that started to work," Adele said.

"I wanted to chop my ear off a few times," she added. "I'm no longer in pain, which is great but I'm a bit deaf in my left ear."

Adele's health issues come on the heels of her announcement of an indefinite hiatus from music after her Las Vegas residency ends.

"I just need a rest. I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself and I want to live it now," she told the crowd attending a show in Munich, Germany, last month, according to Billboard. "I want to live my life that I've been building, and I will miss you terribly."

Shortly after sharing the news, Adele resumed her Weekends With Adele residency at Sin City's Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"But after that, I will not see you for an incredibly long time," she said. "And I will hold you dear in my heart for that whole length of my break."

Adele, who last embarked on a global tour during her 2016-2017 run for her "25" album, previously revealed her plans to step away from music for a while after her Las Vegas residency came to a close.

"I don't have any plans for new music at all," she told Germany's ZDF. "I want a big break after this, and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while."