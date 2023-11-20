Adele Confirms She's Married Rich Paul

Adele has finally confirmed her marriage to Rich Paul, according to multiple reports.

Rumors first emerged that the pair tied the knot last year, with fresh speculation emerging earlier this year when Adele referred to the 41-year-old sports agent as her "husband" and flaunted a diamond ring on her finger.

She has since revealed that they are in fact married, according to two people who, along with the singer, were present at Alan Carr's comedy show in Los Angeles.

"I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in L.A. tonight and Adele was in the audience. Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did!'" one audience member told Deuxmoi, according to the Daily Mail.

Another audience member shared a similar story of the "small and intimate show."

"When he asked if anyone got married recently she yelled 'I did.' Super cute all around and was super sweet but dipped right before it ended," they said.

"Adele was sitting right behind me with a friend, having the best time. Her security only came in to bring her snacks," the audience member continued. "She didn't care if people knew she was there. She was heckling him — they're best friends."

In September, Adele sparked rumors that she was married to Paul when, during a performance at her Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace, the "Hello" singer referred to herself as Paul's wife.

The remarks were made when a female fan in the audience asked Adele to marry her, to which Adele politely declined, saying, "You can't marry me, I'm straight, my love. My husband's here tonight, he's here," the Independent reported.

The fan asked again if they "can try" to get married, but Adele rejected the offer.

"Oh, no I don't want to try," she said. "I'm with Rich, you're crazy. Leave me alone."

The rumors gained momentum when, shortly afterward, Adele explained at a Las Vegas show that she was trying to understand sports better for Paul, humorously admitting she's "not the greatest wife" when it comes to American football.

Adele and Paul were first linked in 2021. Before that, Adele was married to Simon Konecki, the father of her 10-year-old son Angelo. Adele and Konecki exchanged vows in 2018 and separated several months later.