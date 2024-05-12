WATCH TV LIVE

steve buscemi | punched | new york

Steve Buscemi OK After Being Punched in the Face in NYC

Sunday, 12 May 2024 06:38 PM EDT

Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday.

The 66-year-old star of "Fargo" and "Boardwalk Empire" was assaulted late Wednesday morning in Manhattan and taken to a nearby hospital with bruising, swelling, and bleeding of his left eye.

"Steve Buscemi was assaulted in Mid-Town Manhattan, another victim of a random act of violence in the city," according to a statement Sunday from his publicist. "He is ok and appreciates everyone's well wishes."

The assault was first reported by the New York Post.

The New York Police Department put out a nameless statement on the assault Wednesday. Buscemi's representative confirmed Sunday that the unidentified assault victim in the police statement was the actor.

The police department said there were no arrests and the investigation was continuing.

Buscemi's "Boardwalk Empire" co-star Michael Stuhlbarg was hit in the back of the neck with a rock while walking in Manhattan's Central Park on March 31. Stuhlbarg chased his attacker, who was taken into custody outside the park.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.


Actor Steve Buscemi is OK after he was punched in the face by a man on a New York City street, his publicist said Sunday.
steve buscemi, punched, new york
Sunday, 12 May 2024 06:38 PM
