'Loki' Actor Jack Veal, 17, Says He's Homeless

Actor Jack Veal, known for his role as Kid Loki in Marvel's "Loki," said in a series of TikTok videos that he is homeless and seeking housing near London.

"Hi. I'm a famous actor, I'm 17 and I'm homeless," he said in a clip posted on Sunday, noting that he was best known for his role in "Loki" as well as other movies in which he "played important roles."

"I haven't mentioned much about what's been going on in my life, but I think it's time to reveal the truth. Without delving too much into the details, I was abused at home. It was physical violence, emotional abuse and et cetera," he said.

Veal said that staying with his grandparents was not an option because his grandfather was "terminally unwell."

"I have nowhere else to go, and I need help," he said. "Social services refuse to help me, despite what I have told them. I am desperate. I've been sleeping in the streets. I am currently sleeping in a trailer that has smashed-in windows, is unsafe and is two hours away from my work, which means I struggle to get to work every day.

"It's difficult. Life is hard. At the moment, I have nothing else. I am on my knees begging for you guys to share this, do something, spread the message with how the government are treating kids."

Veal later posted follow-up videos thanking his followers for their support. On Tuesday, Veal revealed that social services had contacted him to arrange a meeting, offering potential support with housing and the possibility of foster care placement.

"I don't know what you guys have done, but it's gotten out there and it's really, really helped me. They're taking action now. They're actually doing something," he said in the clip. "God bless you all. Thank you so much."