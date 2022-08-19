×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: frank grillo | los angeles | crime

Marvel Star Speaks Out Against LA's Spiraling Crime After Boxing Trainer Shot Dead

Marvel Star Speaks Out Against LA's Spiraling Crime After Boxing Trainer Shot Dead
Frank Grillo is seen on stage during the Awards Winner Ceremony of the 74th Locarno Film Festival on August 11, 2021 in Locarno, Switzerland. (Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty)

By    |   Friday, 19 August 2022 01:40 PM EDT

Marvel star Frank Grillo has condemned the rising crime rate in Los Angeles following the killing of his trainer. 

Azuma Bennett was shot several times outside a legal marijuana dispensary in Windsor Hills last Friday morning and died on the way to an area hospital, KNBC reported. No motive for the shooting has been revealed and police have not identified any suspects.

Commenting on the senseless killing, Grillo — who plays Crossbones in the "Avengers" and "Captain America" films — wondered why the attack had even occurred.

"He made everybody feel good about training," Grillo told KNBC of Bennett. "I don’t know what’s happened to Los Angeles that a beautiful guy like this gets shot and killed over nothing."

Bennett worked at Fortune Gym in Los Angeles and trained numerous celebrities including Grillo, UFC fighter Jason "Mayhem" Miller and singers Kiana Ledé and Eddie Benjamin, the New York Post reported. 

"Azuma was our family. One of the best of the best. We are all so broken," Fortune Gym said in a statement. 

"He was always so unapologetically authentic," remarked a close friend, Katrina Brown.

Bennett moved to the U.S. from Australia three years ago. Friends have now set up a GoFundMe page to raise funds to send his body back to his home country and his beloved dog to a new home. 

"Azuma loved that dog so much and we need to see that she is taken care of in his honor," gym owner Tamara Fortune wrote in the GoFundMe page description.

"Azuma was one of a kind. An outstanding athlete, fighter, teacher trainer, and friend/mate to so many," she added. "We lost one of the best ones out there."

In its statement, Fortune wrote that Bennett did not deserve to be killed.

"He was kind to all that he met and always engaged everyone in the gym with his positive energy and engaging personality."

 

WEEKLY POLL
- TheWire
Please make a selection
After assuming office, what should President Trump’s top priority be?
Email
Country
Zip

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Marvel star Frank Grillo has condemned the rising crime rate in Los Angeles following the killing of his trainer.
frank grillo, los angeles, crime
313
2022-40-19
Friday, 19 August 2022 01:40 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved