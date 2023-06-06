Chris Hemsworth: Thor 4 'Just Became Too Silly'

Although Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" was a box office hit, it did not stop fans from slamming writer-director Taika Waititi's over-the-top humor and the film's unappealing visual effects.

Even "Thor" actor himself, Chris Hemsworth has admitted in a new GQ magazine profile that the most recent film in the franchise was "too silly" for its own good.

"I think we just had too much fun. It just became too silly," Hemsworth said about the movie. "It's always hard being in the center of it and having any real perspective … I love the process, it's always a ride. But you just don't know how people are going to respond."

And while there were countless critics, Hemsworth admitted his son's friends were the worst.

"It's a bunch of 8-year-olds critiquing my film. 'We thought this one had too much humor, the action was cool but the VFX weren't as good,'" he said. "I cringe and laugh equally at it."

Hemsworth has appeared in eight Marvel films, and while he is not currently contracted to any more, and he wants to do "some other stuff for a while," the actor admitted he would return if the right opportunity arose.

"I love the experience," Hemsworth said. "I love the fact that I've been able to do something fairly different throughout the process. 'Thor 1' and '2' were their own thing, 'Thor 3' and '4' were a very different feel … and then even 'Avengers,' the Lebowski 'Thor,' the 'Infinity War' Thor, due to different directors, and I think mostly my own need to do something different."

Marvel has been the subject of widespread criticism over recent years. Among those who have taken issue with the studio are filmmakers Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, who previously stated Marvel is incapable of generating movie stars.

"Part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood is … you have all these actors who have become famous playing these characters," Tarantino told the "2 Bears, 1 Cave" podcast. "But they're not movie stars. Right?

"Captain America is the star. Or Thor is the star. I mean, I'm not the first person to say that. I think that's been said a zillion times … but it's like, you know, it's these franchise characters that become a star."

Addressing the negative feedback, Hemsworth admitted it was "super depressing" to hear.

"There goes two of my heroes I won't work with; I guess they're not a fan of me," he said, before adding he was "thankful" for being "a part of something that kept people in cinemas."

"Now, whether or not those films were to the detriment of other films, I don't know," he said. "I don't love when we start scrutinizing each other when there's so much fragility in the business and in this space of the arts as it is … I say that less to the directors who made those comments, who are all, by the way, still my heroes, and in a heartbeat I would leap to work with any of them.

"But I say it more to the broader opinion around that topic. I don't think any of us have the answer, but we're trying."