Tags: sofia vergara | joe manganiello | divorce

Sofia Vergara: 'Very Difficult Year' Amid Divorce

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:19 AM EST

Sofía Vergara is looking back on the past year and the challenges she has had to navigate.

Speaking candidly with People, the "Modern Family" star admitted there were some "very difficult" moments, but she is staying positive. 

"I've had a very interesting year," Vergara, 51, said. "I don't want to say 'bad' or anything like that, but it's been very interesting and very difficult."

The actor continued: "I went through a divorce this year, the SAG strike that went on for so long. I've seen my friends struggle — some had to take their kids out of their schools or had problems with their mortgages, so it's been a weird, weird year."

Vergara was referring to her recent split from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage, as well as the nearly four-month SAG-AFTRA strike, which halted the majority of film and TV projects.

In July, Vergara and Manganiello confirmed that they were getting divorced in a statement to Page Six.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the statement read. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."

The statement confirmed what the media had been speculating about in the days leading up to the announcement. As Page Six reported, Vergara had been seen in Italy celebrating her 51st birthday but Manganiello, 46, was notably absent. Vergara was also not wearing her wedding ring.

Vergara and Manganiello first met at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner in 2014. At the time Vergara was engaged to businessman Nick Loeb, but they split a few weeks later and she reconnected with Manganiello. They exchanged wedding vows in November 2015 in a lavish Palm Beach ceremony.

Vergara told People that despite the obstacles, she believes there's a brighter future.

"It's not like it's bad," she said. "I think all the things are resolving, everything is going to be OK and I'm very excited for next year."

Zoe Papadakis | editorial.papadakis@newsmax.com

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


"Modern Family" star Sofía Vergara is looking back on the past year and the challenges she has had to navigate.
339
Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:19 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

