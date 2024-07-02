Chef Justin Sutherland Accused of Assaulting, Threatening to Shoot Girlfriend

Celebrity chef and reality TV star Justin Sutherland has been accused of threatening his girlfriend with a gun and strangling her.

The TV personality is facing criminal charges in Minnesota amid allegations brought against him by prosecutors, according to court documents, People reported.

Sutherland, 39, was arrested Friday and charged Monday with one count of felony threats of violence for reckless disregard of risk, the outlet noted, citing a probable cause statement.

Sutherland's girlfriend 24, told police he had pointed a gun at her and said, "Don't come back here, or I am going to shoot you."

She also claimed he squeezed her neck for about five to six seconds, during which he allegedly said, "I could kill you," according to the police report.

An hour and a half before that incident, she called 911, reporting that Sutherland had choked her and tried to kick her out of the apartment.

According to the statement, Sutherland's girlfriend did not want to give his name because "she did not want to get anyone in trouble." Speaking with responding officers, she reportedly told them she and Sutherland "had a disagreement about something stupid."

The statement cites Sutherland as telling police that he and his girlfriend had a verbal disagreement but everything was fine. No arrests were made at that time.

Sutherland's attorney, John Daly, told People the complaint is "riddled with falsehoods."

"Mr. Sutherland vehemently denies all the allegations in the complaint," Daly told the outlet. "He never threatened to shoot anyone. He did not physically assault his girlfriend. He looks forward to the truth coming out as the court process unfolds."

Surtherland's girlfriend made the claims because "the relationship was coming to an end," according to Daly.

Sutherland's girlfriend, meanwhile, told police the argument erupted after he told her they were no longer going to a music festival, according to CBS News. Compounding the situation, Sutherland was reportedly upset with the neighbors "being racist towards him" and took out his anger on her, his girlfriend told police, according to the complaint.