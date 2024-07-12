The Debate You Can't Unsee or Unhear

(Editor's Note: The following opinion column does not constitute an endorsement of any political party or candidate on the part of Newsmax.)

The Debate!

That’s all you have to say.

Like, did you see The Debate?

Not just for now, but for years to come.

The Debate is changing American history, right before our eyes.

It’s also making and breaking careers. And, on the other side, say what you will about Trump, his performance will be a template for a generation of politicians, right and left.

And, do you know what else is special about The Debate? You cannot unsee it!

The Dems can no longer bully the electorate.

The Democratic/Media complex can no longer tell us what we see and what we know.

We all saw The Debate.

The hoax is over. The 81 million-vote man is melting in front of our eyes.

Pick a literary analogy: Either "Toto" just pulled back the curtain, the emperor has no clothes, the little boy cried wolf once too often or we’re all sharing a "Weekend At Bernie’s."

Where do we go from here?

I’m not going to speculate on unfolding history with so many moving parts.

But I will make one very easy prediction: When they finish counting all the votes this November, Joe Biden will not be the winner.

However, I am going to help my readers navigate the near future.

After all, the transition from Biden to whomever, comes with some very loose ends.

Readers will see them coming.

Let’s start with Ohio. The Ohio drop-dead date for certifying a Democratic presidential candidate comes before the Democratic National Convention.

Therefore, for Biden, or any Democrat, to be on the Ohio ballot in November, he (or she) must be selected prior to the convention.

A workaround has been negotiated where a virtual vote would have taken place before the convention and the convention vote would be an unofficial formality.

That was before The Debate.

What could go wrong?

Now, everything.

Pay attention to every Ohio mention.

That could blow up the Democratic Party and force an open convention, like it or not.

And Ohio might still wind up without a Democrat to vote for in November.

Then move on to Wisconsin and Nevada. Both states have already passed their drop-dead dates for any Democrat candidate other than Joe Biden.

Two swing states!

The only way any Democrat other than Biden gets to be on their November ballot is if Biden dies or Vice President Kamala Harris successfully pulls off a 25th Amendment coup.

Both possibilities are extreme longshots.

Which leads us to the No. 1 lesson from the Richard M. Nixon/Watergate scandal: Follow the money. The Biden campaign is sitting on over $200 million worth of campaign contributions.

Who can use them?

Biden, definitely.

Kamala, most likely.

No one else.

Raise your own money Govs. Gavin Newsom, D-Calif, Gretchen Whitmer, D-Mich., U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, and Beto O'Rourke.

Your cupboards are bare.

Then there are the real-life political considerations.

Trump is polling ahead of every Democrat except one: Michelle Obama.

My readers know that Mrs. Obama is never going to run.

I’m happy to report she reiterated that position twice this past week.

Why?

She’s too smart.

Why would she spend four years with Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., when she can hang out every day with Oprah Winfrey.

And, did I mention the Obama’s are worth over $100 million.

Barack does politics. Michelle does whatever she pleases.

And what about Kamala Harris? She is first in line for the presidency.

Either she is in, or the Democrats will find themselves out of office.

She also likely gets donors’ money.

But, seriously, the Republicans cannot just sit back and watch.

The next few months, as the Dems go through their post-Biden machinations, should be a lawyers’ dream.

We must hold them to every clause of every law as they go from workaround to workaround.

They’ll try to circumvent Ohio law right before they go after Wisconsin and Georgia.

Don’t let them. I’m looking at you, Lara Trump, Tom Fitton, and Heritage House.

Tell your lawyers to Cowboy Up.

We’re going in.