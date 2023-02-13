×
Tags: ukraine | funding

43 Percent: Congress Should Keep Giving Ukraine Funds, Weapons

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the U.S. Congress in 2022. (Getty Images)

Scott Rasmussen By Monday, 13 February 2023 12:16 PM EST

February 13, 2023: A plurality (43%) of voters say that Congress should continue providing funding and weapons to Ukraine. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 38% say Congress should not, and 20% are not sure.

The survey also found that 55% of voters approve of the decision to send U.S. tanks to help Ukraine, and 44% would favor sending U.S. fighter jets. However, just 23% would favor sending American soldiers.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 31-February 2, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Should Congress continue to provide funding and weapons to Ukraine?

  • 43%-Yes
  • 38%-No
  • 20%-Not sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the decision to send U.S. tanks to help Ukraine?

  • 26%-Strongly approve
  • 29%-Somewhat approve
  • 13%-Somewhat disapprove
  • 21%-Strongly disapprove
  • 11%-Not sure

Would you favor or oppose sending U.S. fighter jets to help Ukraine?

  • 17%-Strongly favor
  • 27%-Somewhat favor
  • 17%-Somewhat oppose
  • 25%-Strongly oppose
  • 14%-Not sure

Would you favor or oppose sending American soldiers into battle to help Ukraine?

  • 7%-Strongly favor
  • 16%-Somewhat favor
  • 27%-Somewhat oppose
  • 43%-Strongly oppose
  • 7%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
A plurality (43%) of voters say that Congress should continue providing funding and weapons to Ukraine. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 38% say Congress should not, and 20% are not sure.
