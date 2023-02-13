43 Percent: Congress Should Keep Giving Ukraine Funds, Weapons

February 13, 2023: A plurality (43%) of voters say that Congress should continue providing funding and weapons to Ukraine. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 38% say Congress should not, and 20% are not sure.

The survey also found that 55% of voters approve of the decision to send U.S. tanks to help Ukraine, and 44% would favor sending U.S. fighter jets. However, just 23% would favor sending American soldiers.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 Registered Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on January 31-February 2, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Should Congress continue to provide funding and weapons to Ukraine?

43%-Yes

38%-No

20%-Not sure

Do you approve or disapprove of the decision to send U.S. tanks to help Ukraine?

26%-Strongly approve

29%-Somewhat approve

13%-Somewhat disapprove

21%-Strongly disapprove

11%-Not sure

Would you favor or oppose sending U.S. fighter jets to help Ukraine?

17%-Strongly favor

27%-Somewhat favor

17%-Somewhat oppose

25%-Strongly oppose

14%-Not sure

Would you favor or oppose sending American soldiers into battle to help Ukraine?

7%-Strongly favor

16%-Somewhat favor

27%-Somewhat oppose

43%-Strongly oppose

7%-Not sure