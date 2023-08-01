45 Percent: Parents Have Too Little Control on Children's Education

August 1, 2023: Forty-five percent (45%) of registered voters believe that parents within their state have too little control over their children’s education. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that among those with children at home, that figure rises to 58%.

The survey also found that just 15% of all voters believe parents currently have too much control, and that 25% of voters believe that the balance of control is at an appropriate level in their state.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 24-25, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Does your state give parents too much control over their children’s education? Not enough control? Or is the balance about right?

5%-Far too much control

10% -Somewhat too much control

22%-Somewhat too little control

23%-Far too little control

25%-About the right balance

15%-Not sure