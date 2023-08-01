×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: schools | education | parents
OPINION

45 Percent: Parents Have Too Little Control on Children's Education

two interlocking gears labeled parents and school
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 01 August 2023 01:09 PM EDT Current | Bio | Archive

August 1, 2023: Forty-five percent (45%) of registered voters believe that parents within their state have too little control over their children’s education. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that among those with children at home, that figure rises to 58%.

The survey also found that just 15% of all voters believe parents currently have too much control, and that 25% of voters believe that the balance of control is at an appropriate level in their state.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on July 24-25, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the -sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Question

Does your state give parents too much control over their children’s education? Not enough control? Or is the balance about right?

  • 5%-Far too much control
  • 10% -Somewhat too much control
  • 22%-Somewhat too little control
  • 23%-Far too little control
  • 25%-About the right balance
  • 15%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
ScottRasmussen
Forty-five percent of registered voters believe that parents within their state have too little control over their children's education. A Scott Rasmussen National Survey found that among those with children at home, that figure rises to 58%.
schools, education, parents
280
2023-09-01
Tuesday, 01 August 2023 01:09 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved