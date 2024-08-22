58 Percent With School-Aged Children Happy Classes Starting

August 22, 2024: Fifty-eight percent (58%) of voters with school-aged children are happy that their children are going back to school. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 37% of these voters are sad that summer vacation is ending.

The survey also found that of voters with school-aged children, 57% believe that their children are happy to be going back to school. When asked to think back of when they were in high school, 42% of all voters asked stated that they were happy to go back to school.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 12-13, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

[Among those with school-aged children] Are you happy that your children are going back to school or sad that summer vacation is ending?

58%-Happy

37%-Sad

4%-Not sure

[Among those with school aged children] Are your children happy that they are going back to school or sad that summer vacation is ending?

57%-Happy

37%-Sad

7%-Not sure

Thinking back to when you were in high school, were you generally happy to go back to school or sad that summer vacation was ending?

42%-Happy

53%-Sad

5%-Not sure