34 Percent of Voters Agree That Strict Government Mandates Are Needed to Save the Planet

a globe on a wooden table and the word save the planet
 (Barte/Dreamstime.com)

By Wednesday, 08 September 2021 11:04 AM Current | Bio | Archive

September 8, 2021: A Scott Rasmussen national survey recently found that 34% of voters agree that, ''The only way to save the planet is for the government to impose strict mandates and regulations on the way people live and the amount of energy they use.'' 

57% disagree with that statement and 10% are not sure. Those totals include 12% of voters who strongly agree that strict government rules are needed to save the planet and 41% who strongly disagree.

Sixty-two percent of Democratic voters agree that strict mandates and government regulations are needed. However, 78% of Republicans and 62% of independent voters take the opposite view.

Most voters with a postgraduate degree (55%) agree that saving the planet will require strict government rules on lifestyles and energy use. Thirty-eight percent of those with a high level of formal education think the planet can be saved without heavy regulation.

However, the numbers are dramatically reversed among voters without a postgraduate degree. Thirty percent of such voters believe government mandates on lifestyles and energy use are needed to save the planet. Yet, sixty-one percent  reject that view.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


