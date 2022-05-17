×
Tags: russia | nuclear weapons | ukraine

68 Percent Worried Russia Will Use Nukes in Ukraine

cartoon of putin trying to hide a nuclear missile behind his back standing in front of a map of ukraine
(Dreamstime/Newsmax illustration)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 17 May 2022 11:35 AM Current | Bio | Archive

May 17, 2022: Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters are worried that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% are not worried and 6% are not sure.

Those totals include 25% who are very worried and 7% who are not at all worried.

The survey also found that 18% think it is very likely that the invasion of Ukraine will lead to a wider war between Russia, Europe and the United States. Another 45% think it is somewhat likely.

Methodology
The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 5-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​​

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

