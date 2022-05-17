68 Percent Worried Russia Will Use Nukes in Ukraine

May 17, 2022: Sixty-eight percent (68%) of voters are worried that Russia will use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% are not worried and 6% are not sure.

Those totals include 25% who are very worried and 7% who are not at all worried.

The survey also found that 18% think it is very likely that the invasion of Ukraine will lead to a wider war between Russia, Europe and the United States. Another 45% think it is somewhat likely.

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on May 5-7, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.