78 Percent of Voters: People Have Natural Rights

June 24, 2024: Seventy-eight percent (78%) of voters say that people have natural rights that cannot legitimately be taken away by any government. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that just 15% say that individual rights and freedoms come from the government.

The survey also found that 57% believe it is more important for the power of the federal government to be limited to protect the rights and freedoms of individuals than it is for the government to have the power to do whatever voters want. Just 33% think that it is more important for the federal government to have the power to do what voters want.

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 17-18, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Do people have "natural rights" that cannot legitimately be taken away by any government? Or do individual rights and freedoms come from the government?

78% People have natural rights that cannot legitimately be taken away

15% Individual rights and freedoms come from the government

7% Not sure

Is it more important for the federal government to have the power to do whatever most voters want, or for the power of the federal government to be limited to protect the rights and freedoms of individual Americans?

33% For the federal government to have the power to do what voters want

57% For the power of the federal government to be limited to protect individuals

10% Not sure

