19 Percent Favor Tax Credit Proposal for Print, Online Journalists

September 29, 2021: Nineteen percent (19%) of voters favor a proposal providing a tax credit of up to $50,000 for print and online journalists. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 54% are opposed, and 27% are not sure.[1]

The proposal is part of the reconciliation package being considered by Congress. Six percent (6%) strongly favor the idea, and 36% are strongly opposed.[1]

The proposal is at least somewhat supported by 30% of Democrats, 18% of independents, and 10% of Republicans.[1]

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.​

Footnotes: