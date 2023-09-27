55 Percent: Gov't Aid Traps Recipients in Dependency Cycle

September 27, 2023: Fifty-five percent (55%) of voters believe that government assistance programs today generally trap recipients into depending on government aid, instead of helping them to get out of poverty and become independent. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 33% of voters believe the opposite.

The survey also found that voters are divided as to the impact of such government programs on the economy. Forty-two percent (42%) believe that government aid programs for low-income families help the economy, while 37% believe that such programs hurt the economy, and 21% are not sure.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 13-14, 2023. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation's population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

Survey Questions

Generally speaking, do government assistance programs today help people get out of poverty and become independent, or do they trap recipients in cycles of dependency?

● 33%-They help people get out of poverty and become independent

● 55%-They trap recipients in cycles of dependency

● 12%-Not sure

Generally speaking, do government programs that provide financial support for low income families help the economy or hurt the economy?

● 42%-Help the economy

● 37%-Hurt the economy

● 21%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and columnist for Creators Syndicate. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.