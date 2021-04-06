43% of US Adults Know Political Positions of Companies Whose Products They Use

April 6, 2021: When asked to think about the various products and services they consume, 43% of U.S. adults say they at least somewhat know the political positions taken by the companies that provide them. A Scott Rasmussen survey found that 50% say they don't know the political positions taken. Six percent (6%) are not sure.[1]

The totals include 15% who say they know the political positions very well and 18% who say not at all.[1]

There was a significant difference based on levels of political engagement. Among those who discuss politics every day or nearly every day, 71% said they know the political positions of companies whose products they consume. Among those who rarely or never discuss politics, just 12% claim such knowledge.[1]

The survey also found that 66% of voters believe companies should avoid taking positions on political issues. Another 8% thought it appropriate for companies to weigh in on topics related to their businesses. Twenty-five percent (25%) believe it is better for businesses to clearly express their views on a wide variety of issues.[1]

Seventy-two percent (72%) of Republican and independent respondents believe businesses should avoid taking positions on political issues. So do 57% of Democratic respondents.[1]

Footnotes:

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics, and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9:00 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.