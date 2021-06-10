77 Percent of Voters: Local Police Department Good or Excellent

June 10, 2021: Seventy-seven percent (77%) of voters have a favorable opinion of their local police department. Seventeen percent (17%) have an unfavorable view.[1]

A majority of every measured demographic group holds a favorable opinion of their local police. That includes 81% of white voters, 77% of Hispanic voters, and 57% of Black voters.[1]

The survey also found that 48% of voters believe police officers are harassed and endangered by the actions of people they encounter more than they abuse their authority. Thirty-five percent (35%) take the opposite view and believe it is more common for police officers to abuse their authority.[1]

There is a substantial partisan divide on this question. Seventy-five percent (75%) of Republicans believe police are more likely to be harassed and endangered. Fifty-four percent (54%) of Democrats believe police are more likely to abuse their authority. [1]

Independent voters are more evenly divided. Forty-two percent (42%) believe police are more likely to be endangered, while 32% take the opposite view.[1]

