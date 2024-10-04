WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: misogony | women
OPINION

40 Percent of Voters Know What Misogyny Means

a giant ball and chain labeled misogyny next to a figure of a woman with her head in her hands
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 04 October 2024 01:28 PM EDT

October 4, 2024: Forty percent (40%) of voters correctly define the term misogyny when asked an open-ended question. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 10% give an incorrect definition, and another 50% do not claim to know.

The survey also found that 62% of voters say that misogyny is either a very significant (28%) or somewhat significant (34%) problem in America today. Thirty-two percent disagree, and say it is either not very significant (22%) or not at all significant (10%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 24-25, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

[Among all voters] In just a few words, please tell me what misogyny is.

  • 49%-Not asked, do not know
  • 40%-Correct
  • 10%-Incorrect
  • 1%-Not sure

Misogyny is hatred for or prejudice against women. How significant a problem is misogyny in America today?

  • 28%-Very significant
  • 34%-Somewhat significant
  • 22%-Not very significant
  • 10%-Not at all significant
  • 6%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Friday, 04 October 2024 01:28 PM
