40 Percent of Voters Know What Misogyny Means

October 4, 2024: Forty percent (40%) of voters correctly define the term misogyny when asked an open-ended question. A Napolitan News Service national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 10% give an incorrect definition, and another 50% do not claim to know.

The survey also found that 62% of voters say that misogyny is either a very significant (28%) or somewhat significant (34%) problem in America today. Thirty-two percent disagree, and say it is either not very significant (22%) or not at all significant (10%).

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on September 24-25, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

[Among all voters] In just a few words, please tell me what misogyny is.

49%-Not asked, do not know

40%-Correct

10%-Incorrect

1%-Not sure

Misogyny is hatred for or prejudice against women. How significant a problem is misogyny in America today?

28%-Very significant

34%-Somewhat significant

22%-Not very significant

10%-Not at all significant

6%-Not sure