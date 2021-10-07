45 Percent of Voters: Highest Loyalty Is to Family

October 7, 2021: In the event of a conflict, 45% of voters say their highest loyalty is to family. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 20% said their highest loyalty goes to their faith or religion while 18% said it's to themselves.

Twelve percent (12%) place their highest loyalty in the federal government, 3% say their state government, and 2% to their employer.

Among voters with a postgraduate degree, 32% name family as their top priority followed closely by the federal government.