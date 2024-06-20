30 Percent: Inflation Most Important Issue

June 20, 2024: When asked to choose from a list of 10 top issues, 30% of voters say that inflation is the most important. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that an additional 13% say the economy is most important. Immigration (13%) and crime (10%) come third and forth, while no other issue reaches double digits.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on June 1, 2024. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Question

Okay…which of the following issues is most important?

30%-Inflation

13%-Economy

13%-Immigration

10%-Crime

9%-Abortion

7%-Climate change

6%-Health care

4%-Gun laws

4%-Education

3%-War between Hamas and Israel