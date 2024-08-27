WATCH TV LIVE

housing prices | home ownership
OPINION

11 Percent Who Do Not Own a Home Believe This Is Time to Buy

a row of identical houses
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Tuesday, 27 August 2024 12:25 PM EDT

August 27, 2024: Eleven percent (11%) of voters who do not own a home believe this is a good time to buy a home. A Scott Rasmussen national survey conducted by RMG Research found that 68% of voters who do not own a home do not think now is a good time to buy a home.

The survey also found that among voters considering buying a home in the near future, just 18% say they are personally able to purchase a home at this time, while 82% say they are personally unable to purchase a home at this time.

Methodology

The survey of 1,000 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on August 19-20, 2024. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population. The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 3.1 percentage points.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

[Among non-homeowners] Generally speaking, is this a good time for someone to buy a first home?

  • 11%-Yes
  • 68%-No
  • 20%-Not sure

[Among those considering buying a home in the near future] Are you personally able to purchase a home at this time?

  • 18%-Yes
  • 82%-No
  • 0%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
Tuesday, 27 August 2024 12:25 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

