Tags: healthchare | cost | quality

74 Percent of Voters: Can Cut Healthcare Cost Without Cutting Quality

Friday, 25 June 2021 11:02 AM

June 25, 2021: Seventy-four percent (74%) of voters believe it is possible to reduce the cost of healthcare without reducing the quality of healthcare services. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 11% disagree and say it is not possible. Fifteen percent (15%) are not sure.[1]

Eight-one percent (81%) of men believe such savings are possible. So do 68% of women.[1]

That view is also shared by 76% of suburban voters, 74% of rural voters, and 72% of urban voters.[1]

Each weekday, Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day explores interesting and newsworthy topics at the intersection of culture, politics and technology. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen's Number of the Day is published by Ballotpedia weekdays at 9 a.m. Eastern. Columns published on Ballotpedia reflect the views of the author. Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is the author of "Mad as Hell: How the Tea Party Movement Is Fundamentally Remaking Our Two-Party System," "In Search of Self-Governance," and "The People's Money: How Voters Will Balance the Budget and Eliminate the Federal Debt." Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

Footnotes:

  1. ScottRasmussen.com, "54% believe providing access to quality medical care more important than providing affordable insurance for all," June 23, 2021

© 2021 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


ScottRasmussen
2021-02-25
Friday, 25 June 2021 11:02 AM
