74 Percent of Voters: Can Cut Healthcare Cost Without Cutting Quality

June 25, 2021: Seventy-four percent (74%) of voters believe it is possible to reduce the cost of healthcare without reducing the quality of healthcare services. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 11% disagree and say it is not possible. Fifteen percent (15%) are not sure.[1]

Eight-one percent (81%) of men believe such savings are possible. So do 68% of women.[1]

That view is also shared by 76% of suburban voters, 74% of rural voters, and 72% of urban voters.[1]

