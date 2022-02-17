61 Percent: Public Health Officials Followed Politics, Not Science

February 17, 2022: During the pandemic, 61% of voters believe leading public health officials followed the politics, not the science. A Scott Rasmussen national survey found that 26% disagree and 14% are not sure.[1]

Seventy-four percent (74%) of Republicans believe public health officials followed politics rather than science. So do 56% of independent voters and 50% of Democrats.[1]

The survey also found that 57% of voters believe vaccine mandates made supply chain problems worse. Twenty-nine percent (29%) disagree.[1]

Fifty percent (50%) believe government mandates made the pandemic worse than it had to be. Forty percent (40%) disagree with that assessment.[1]

Methodology

The survey of 1,200 registered voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on February 10-13, 2022. Fieldwork for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc. Certain quotas were applied, and the sample was lightly weighted by geography, gender, age, race, education, internet usage, and political party to reasonably reflect the nation’s population of registered voters. Other variables were reviewed to ensure that the final sample is representative of that population.

The margin of sampling error for the full sample is +/- 2.8 percentage points.

Note: Neither Scott Rasmussen, ScottRasmussen.com, nor RMG Research, Inc. have any affiliation with Rasmussen Reports. While Scott Rasmussen founded that firm, he left nearly a decade ago and has had no involvement since that time.

