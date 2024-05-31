WATCH TV LIVE

Tags: government
OPINION

71 Percent of Elites Think Voters Trust Federal Gov't

e puribus unum motto on a united states half dollar
(Dreamstime)

Scott Rasmussen By Friday, 31 May 2024 11:52 AM EDT

May 31, 2024: Seventy-one (71%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites mistakenly believe most voters trust the federal government most of the time. According to a Napolitan Institute survey conducted by RMG Research, in reality, just 22% trust the federal government that much.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that it has been over 50 years since most voters have had such trust in the federal government.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 Elite Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically obsessed elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

(Asked of Politically Obsessed Elites) Generally speaking, do most voters trust the federal government to do the right thing most of the time?

  • 71%-Yes
  • 25%-No
  • 4%-Not sure

(Asked of all voters) Generally speaking, how often do you trust the federal government to do the right thing?

  • 1%-Just about all the time
  • 21%-Most of the time
  • 45%-Only some of the time
  • 32%-Rarely or never
  • 0%-Not sure

Scott Rasmussen is founder and president of the Rasmussen Media Group. He is a political analyst, author, public speaker, independent public opinion pollster and a columnist. Read Scott Rasmussen's Reports — More Here.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsmax Media, Inc.

