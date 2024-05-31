71 Percent of Elites Think Voters Trust Federal Gov't

May 31, 2024: Seventy-one (71%) of RMG-described politically obsessed elites mistakenly believe most voters trust the federal government most of the time. According to a Napolitan Institute survey conducted by RMG Research, in reality, just 22% trust the federal government that much.

Data from the Pew Research Center shows that it has been over 50 years since most voters have had such trust in the federal government.

Methodology

This survey of 1,500 Elite Voters was conducted online by Scott Rasmussen on March 6-12. Field work for the survey was conducted by RMG Research, Inc.

Elites were defined as having a postgraduate degree, having a household income of more than $150,000 annually, and living in a zip code with more than 10,000 people per square mile. Approximately 1% of the total U.S. population meets these criteria. The politically obsessed elites are those elites who talk politics on a daily basis.

Note: Scott Rasmussen is the president of RMG Research, Inc. He hosts "The Scott Rasmussen Show" on Merit Street Media Sunday mornings at 10 Eastern.

Survey Questions

(Asked of Politically Obsessed Elites) Generally speaking, do most voters trust the federal government to do the right thing most of the time?

71%-Yes

25%-No

4%-Not sure

(Asked of all voters) Generally speaking, how often do you trust the federal government to do the right thing?

1%-Just about all the time

21%-Most of the time

45%-Only some of the time

32%-Rarely or never

0%-Not sure